Chippewa Falls names new girls volleyball coach

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Chippewa Falls has announced that Luke Heidtke will be the new head coach for the Cardinals girls volleyball program.



In a news release, Chippewa Falls athletic director Mike Thompson says about Heidtke, "His experience and great passion for volleyball will continue the Cardinal program in its upward climb."



In 2017, Chippewa Falls finished the season with a 7-18 overall record.





The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is excited to announce that Luke Heidtke will be leading our Chippewa Falls Volleyball program with the start of the 2018-19 fall season. Mike Thompson, Director of Athletics said, "We are very excited that Luke will be working with our Volleyball program. His experience and great passion for volleyball will continue the cardinal program in its upward climb. He is a great fit for our students!"

Luke Heidtke has coached high school and club volleyball and has played competitively for UWEC. Mr. Heidtke currently works as a Behavior Interventionist for the Eau Claire Area School District. We are excited to get Luke on board and we look forward to a continued successful Volleyball season!



