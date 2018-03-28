EC Memorial baseball preparing for season

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- After two straight trips to the sectional finals, Eau Claire Memorial is ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Baseball Central preseason rankings.



Dan Roehl is starting his second season as the Old Abes head coach, and he says pitching will be a strength for Memorial, even with East Carolina recruit Zach Gustafson sidelined for his senior year after having offseason knee surgery.



"We might have to have some of the younger guys to develop a little sooner than anticipated, bring them along a little faster, but I think the pitching staff is the depth of our team," Roehl says, "I think we're still deep enough to be very competitive in the Big Rivers."



"More innings for everybody," says Memorial senior pitcher Austin Selz, "Gus [Zach Gustafson] is just an inning eater, every time he goes out there he's going to give you at least 6-7 strong innings, so everybody's going to have to fill in those shoes."



The Old Abes will also look to generate offense to take some pressure off the pitching staff.



"We're definitely a really good contact team, got a few guys who can hit for some good power," says Memorial senior third baseman Draeson Marcoux, "so I don't there's a pitcher out there that's going to be able to just dominate us."



"I think by the end of this year, if we can get our hitters on track, I think that is going to kind of make or break our season," says Roehl, "whether our hitters can get on track for us to make a nice push into the postseason."



Memorial's first game is Saturday, April 7, when the Old Abes will face Union Grove at the Woodside Complex in Mauston.