1 killed in crash near Black River Falls

Black River Falls (WQOW) - A 48-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on I-94 near Black River Falls.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 3:20 a.m. a U-Haul box truck rear-ended a semi in the westbound lanes of I-94 at mile-marker 114 in Jackson County. The driver of the U-Haul was killed.
The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.