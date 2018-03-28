1 killed in crash near Black River Falls - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

By Aaron Rhody, Daybreak Anchor
Black River Falls (WQOW) - A 48-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on I-94 near Black River Falls.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 3:20 a.m. a U-Haul box truck rear-ended a semi in the westbound lanes of I-94 at mile-marker 114 in Jackson County. The driver of the U-Haul was killed. 

The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

