3/28: “Legends of the Knight”

Eau Claire (MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM) - An acclaimed film, featuring some real-life super heroes, is coming to the Chippewa Valley in April. The free movie event is geared towards raising awareness of organ donation.

Tickets required – pick up at Micon Eau Claire theater box office (before – or- day of event)

Why are you bringing this movie to Eau Claire?

· April is National Donate Life Month

· More than 115,000 people in the U.S. waiting for an organ transplant

· Movie features true stories of people who were inspired to become real-life heroes by their childhood love of Batman

· We can all be super heroes!

· Potentially save a life by registering as an organ donor

What can people expect if they go?

· Fun event

· We hope you'll see lots of Batman's - people invited to come in costume!

· Pre-party events at Micon include trivia games, prizes, food specials and children's activities.

· Appropriate for all ages.

· Film is 75-minute documentary

What's the goal of having events like these?

· Partnering with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, Marshfield Clinic and of course, Micon Cinemas to spread the word on organ and tissue donation

· Raise awareness - on the crucial need of giving the gift of life.

· Professionals available to answer questions about organ donation ·

Anyone can learn more at www.DonateLifeWisconsin.org

FSCG: “Legends of the Knight” screening

Thursday, April 5 - 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 – 9:30 a.m.

Micon Cinema, 3109 Mall Drive, Eau Claire