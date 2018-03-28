3/28: “Legends of the Knight”

Eau Claire (MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM) - An acclaimed film, featuring some real-life super heroes, is coming to the Chippewa Valley in April. The free movie event is geared towards raising awareness of organ donation.
Tickets required – pick up at Micon Eau Claire theater box office (before – or- day of event)
Why are you bringing this movie to Eau Claire?
· April is National Donate Life Month
· More than 115,000 people in the U.S. waiting for an organ transplant
· Movie features true stories of people who were inspired to become real-life heroes by their childhood love of Batman
· We can all be super heroes!
· Potentially save a life by registering as an organ donor
What can people expect if they go?
· Fun event
· We hope you'll see lots of Batman's - people invited to come in costume!
· Pre-party events at Micon include trivia games, prizes, food specials and children's activities.
· Appropriate for all ages.
· Film is 75-minute documentary
What's the goal of having events like these?
· Partnering with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, Marshfield Clinic and of course, Micon Cinemas to spread the word on organ and tissue donation
· Raise awareness - on the crucial need of giving the gift of life.
· Professionals available to answer questions about organ donation ·
Anyone can learn more at www.DonateLifeWisconsin.org
FSCG: “Legends of the Knight” screening
Thursday, April 5 - 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 7 – 9:30 a.m.
Micon Cinema, 3109 Mall Drive, Eau Claire
