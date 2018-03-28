Man dies after crashing U-Haul into semi in Jackson County

Jackson County (WQOW) - One person is dead after crashing a U-Haul into the back of a semi in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on I-94 at mile marker 114 near Black River Falls. A 48-year-old man was driving a U-Haul when he rear-ended a semi truck and died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The name of the U-Haul truck driver will not be released until family is notified.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported three crashes Wednesday morning related to the heavy fog in the area. The department wants to remind drivers to slow down and make sure that your headlights are on when driving in foggy or rainy conditions.

One of the crashed handled Wednesday morning involved a car versus train in the Town of Alma. Wisconsin law requires motorist to yield at uncontrolled railroad crossings. A crossbuck sign, which is the white X sign with “railroad crossing” printed on it, is the same as a yield sign and should be treated the same.