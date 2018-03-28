Eau Claire County Board Candidates

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - In Eau Claire County, 7 of the 29 seats are up for vote. Each seat has two candidates running



District 1

Gary Gibson (I) : Gibson was first elected to the county board in 2004. He is the chair of Planning & Development

James Engel: Engel owns an antique shop in town of Ludington.



District 3 (Incumbent Douglas Kranig not running)

Joe Knight: Knight has been a writer, editor for the Leader Telegram for 34 years. Believes journalism has given him a wide range of experiences. He said he is against expansion of the county jail, focused on environmental issues.

Gary McFarlane: McFarlane works as a medical sales specialist.

District 7

Steve Chilson (I): Chilson is the general manager of Chilson Auto in Eau Claire. He was first elected in 2010.

Lorraine Henning: Henning is endorsed by AFL-CIO. She is an Eau Claire Human Services board member.



District 9

Gordon C. Steinhauer (I): Steinhauer is the vice chair of the county Planning and Development Commission. Retired head of Steinhauer Enterprises, and excavating company.



Donald Mowry: Mowry is the former professor in the Dept. of Social Work at UW-Eau Claire for 27 years. He considers himself a progressive candidate.

District 10

Mike Conlin (I): Conlin was elected to the board in 2012. He is the president & CEO of Dynamic Displays. He feels infrastructure is a big issue.

Nancy Coffey: Coffey Received roughly 61 percent of the vote in the primary election. She is the FoodWise Nutrition Coordinator for UW-Extension-Eau Claire County.



District 16

David Mortimer (I): Mortimer first won election in 2016. He is Director of the Innovation Institute at HSHS

Lydia Boerboom: Boerboom is a junior social work student at UWEC. She said she's running to give student perspective to board. She said conservation issues are top of mind.



District 21

Mark Beckfield (I): Beckfield is the Eau Claire Veterans Foundation President. He is also Vice Chair of the Regis Catholic Schools Foundation.

Jon Chermack: Chermack is a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.