Eau Claire County Board Results

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - In Eau Claire County, 7 of the 29 seats were up for vote. Each seat had two candidates running. Three of the incumbents lost.
In District 1, Incumbent Gary Gibson defeated James Engel 246-202.
In District 3, Joe Knight defeated Gary McFarlane 387-274.
In District 7, Steve Chilson will keep his seat after defeating Lorraine Henning 453-323.
In District 9, Donald Mowry defeated the incumbent Gordon Steinhauer 364-295.
In District 10, Nancy Coffey defeated the incumbent Mike Conlin 551-426.
In District 16, Lydia Boerboom took down the incumbent David Mortimer 243-149.
In District 21, Mark Beckfield, the incumbent, defeated Jon Chermack 337-169.
District 1
Gary Gibson (I) : Gibson was first elected to the county board in 2004. He is the chair of Planning & Development
James Engel: Engel owns an antique shop in town of Ludington.
District 3 (Incumbent Douglas Kranig not running)
Joe Knight: Knight has been a writer, editor for the Leader Telegram for 34 years. Believes journalism has given him a wide range of experiences. He said he is against expansion of the county jail, focused on environmental issues.
Gary McFarlane: McFarlane works as a medical sales specialist.
District 7
Steve Chilson (I): Chilson is the general manager of Chilson Auto in Eau Claire. He was first elected in 2010.
Lorraine Henning: Henning is endorsed by AFL-CIO. She is an Eau Claire Human Services board member.
District 9
Gordon C. Steinhauer (I): Steinhauer is the vice chair of the county Planning and Development Commission. Retired head of Steinhauer Enterprises, and excavating company.
Donald Mowry: Mowry is the former professor in the Dept. of Social Work at UW-Eau Claire for 27 years. He considers himself a progressive candidate.
District 10
Mike Conlin (I): Conlin was elected to the board in 2012. He is the president & CEO of Dynamic Displays. He feels infrastructure is a big issue.
Nancy Coffey: Coffey Received roughly 61 percent of the vote in the primary election. She is the FoodWise Nutrition Coordinator for UW-Extension-Eau Claire County.
District 16
David Mortimer (I): Mortimer first won election in 2016. He is Director of the Innovation Institute at HSHS
Lydia Boerboom: Boerboom is a junior social work student at UWEC. She said she's running to give student perspective to board. She said conservation issues are top of mind.
District 21
Mark Beckfield (I): Beckfield is the Eau Claire Veterans Foundation President. He is also Vice Chair of the Regis Catholic Schools Foundation.
Jon Chermack: Chermack is a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
