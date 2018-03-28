How you can win $100 just by opening the mail

(CNN) - You know those coupon books that come in the mail that so many of us throw away? Well, you might want to start looking at them.

Direct marketing company, Valpak, is including $100 checks in some of its mailings.

The idea is to get people to actually open the envelopes instead of stuffing them in a drawer or the trash.

Valpak announced in December that it would mail out the checks randomly every month in 2018 in all of its 150 U.S. markets.

The company said there are no strings attached. The checks are made out to cash, and consumers can use the money however they want.

Valpak has done the "$100 Instant Win Program" before, but never in all of its markets at the same time.