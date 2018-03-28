More than 50 people evacuated from Wisconsin nursing home

ASHWAUBENON (WBAY) - Fifty-one patients from Maple Ridge Nursing Home in Ashwaubenon were evacuated overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning because of a water pipe break.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety told WBAY that the patients have been moved to Bay at North Ridge Nursing facility in Manitowoc.

Ambulances and emergency responders from surrounding counties responded to help move the dozens of patients.

"More than 50 patients here were taken to a facility in Manitowoc with the help of agencies from Brown County and neighboring communities," said Captain Jody Crocker, Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Public Safety says they got a call at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night about a large amount of water coming from an upstairs bathroom in the nursing home on San Luis Place.

The water was coming from a broken pipe.

Emergency responders decided to evacuate the patients.

No word on how long it will be until the patients are allowed to move back into Maple Ridge.