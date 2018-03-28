Eau Claire County Judge Results

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Sarah Harless has unseated the incumbent Shaughnessy Murphy. Harless picked up 61 percent of the vote, beating Murphy 10,529 to 6,634.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - There are three Eau Claire County Judge races on the April 3 ballot. The races are for Branches 3, 4 and 6. Two of the races only have one candidate.

For Branch 3, Emily Long is running unopposed for the seat of retiring Judge WIlliam Gabler. Long is the former assistant DA in Eau Claire County and has been a private attorney at Weld Riley since 2011.

In Branch 4, Jon Theisen is also running unopposed. Theisen was appointed to the position in 2011 by Gov. Walker and elected in 2012.

There is a contest for the Branch 5 seat. Shaughnessy Murphy is being contested by Sarah Harless. Murphy was appointed by Governor Walker and took the oath in October. He is a former attorney for Ruder Ware.

Sarah Harless is an attorney at Hertel Law, focused on criminal and civil litigation. She is on the board for L.E. Phillips Library.