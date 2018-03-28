Stanley-Boyd student creates historic mural at Stanley Police Dept.

Stanley (WQOW) - Formerly bare walls at the Stanley Police Department are now covered in art, thanks to a Stanley-Boyd High School student.

Stanley police recently transitioned into a new building, and they wanted to find a way to incorporate some of the city’s history. That's where Delaney Eslinger came in.



She recently completed a mural that incorporates one of the most iconic landmarks in the city, the Stanley Theatre marquee. She added her own personal touch to the work and police surrounded the art with a variety of photos from Stanley’s past.

Eslinger is a senior at Stanley-Boyd High School and will be attending UW-Stout in the fall, studying interior design.