Buffalo/Pepin County Judge candidates - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Buffalo/Pepin County Judge candidates

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Connect
Roger Hillestad Roger Hillestad
Thomas Clark Thomas Clark

(WQOW) - There are two candidates seeking to replace James Duvall, who is not seeking reelection, for the 7th District Judge seat in Buffalo and Pepin County.

Roger Hillestad is a private attorney in Durand. He serves as court commissioner for Buffalo/Pepin County. He was recently charged for operating an unlicensed brewery.

The other candidate is Thomas Clark. He is a former prosecutor and former law practice partner with Duvall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.