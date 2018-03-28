Buffalo/Pepin County Judge candidates

(WQOW) - There are two candidates seeking to replace James Duvall, who is not seeking reelection, for the 7th District Judge seat in Buffalo and Pepin County.
Roger Hillestad is a private attorney in Durand. He serves as court commissioner for Buffalo/Pepin County. He was recently charged for operating an unlicensed brewery.
The other candidate is Thomas Clark. He is a former prosecutor and former law practice partner with Duvall.
