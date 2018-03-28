Clark County Judge candidates

Clark County (WQOW) - There are two candidates seeking to fill the void left by Judge Jon Counsell. He is not seeking reelection.

Lyndsey Boon Brunette: Brunette is the former Clark County District Attorney and current family court commissioner.

Roberta Heckes: Heckes has been a private practice attorney for the past 18 years. She also holds a degree in ag/dairy science.