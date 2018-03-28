Woman suspected of Dunn Co. murder makes 1st appearance in court

Dunn County (WQOW) - The Eau Claire man whose body was found in a car in rural Dunn County last Friday, was stabbed to death.

That's one of many new details News 18 learned Wednesday at a bond hearing held for the woman suspected of killing him.



Ezra McCandless, from Stanley, appeared in court via video conference from the Dunn County Jail on Wednesday. She's held on possible first degree murder charges for the death of a man officials called "her significant other," Alexander Woodworth.

"The provisional autopsy report indicates that the deceased victim was stabbed 16 different times," said Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf. "The information that we have from the defendant in this case is that she is claiming that the deceased victim attacked her, but then also informed law enforcement after she wanted it to stop she carved the word "boy" into her arm."

Nodolf requested McCandless be held on a $750,000 cash bond given the severity of the crime, saying she believes McCandless is a threat to others due to concerns about her mental stability.



Defense attorney Aaron Nelson argued against the high bond, calling it 'ridiculous.'

"She has ties to the community, she has lived here basically her entire life," Nelson argued. "Her family is there, she has no prior record, no prior arrests. I think the amount that was proposed is, unnecessary."

Ultimately, the judge set bond at $250,000.

News 18 did some digging, and learned other information. According to a search warrant we obtained, this case started last Thursday night (March 22), when a man called 911 to report that McCandless, who was distraught, showed up at his house near the crime scene. She was described as cold, barefoot and disheveled, with some blood around her mouth, and asked that he take her to see a doctor.

No charges have officially been filed against McCandless yet, but the DA anticipates a charge that carries mandatory life in prison.

