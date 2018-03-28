Sawyer County man faces charges after allegedly trying to kill his dad

Sawyer County (WQOW) - A Sawyer County man is in custody after sheriff deputies said he stabbed his father.

Police said the suspect is 20 year old Gary W. Butler III.

According to a release, deputies were called to a home in the town of Sand Lake at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police said the victim, Gary Butler Jr, 38, suffered stab woulds to his chest and hand. He was transported to a hospital in Duluth. His condition is unknown at this time.

His son, Butler III, now faces charges of attempted homicide. He's being held on $25,000 cash bond.