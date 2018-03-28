Hope Gospel prepping to host annual Easter dinner

Volunteers are prepping for a local Easter tradition.

Hope Gospel is hosting its annual free Easter dinner Saturday, March 31 which means the hosts had to prep the decor for the big event.

Organizers are expecting more than 300 guests on Saturday. The free event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All should come hungry for ham, potatoes and desserts.

"Well, we really don't want anyone to have to be without a nice hot meal this Easter, so it's our way of giving back to the community - one of the ways we can give back," Stewardship Director for Hope Gospel, Rob Gerber said.

As News 18 has reported, Hope Gospel will be moving within the next year, so Gerber said this may be the last Easter dinner at the Farwell Street building.