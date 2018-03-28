Where does the winter sand on roads in Eau Claire go in the Spring?

Eau Claire (WQOW)- This past winter, we've needed lots of sand on the roads to help cars have enough traction. So what happens to all that sand when snow and ice start to melt?

Crews use sand instead of salt on secondary roads because it's less expensive. Steve Thompson, Eau Claire's Street Maintenance manager said they use 45 tons of sand each year.



For the next week, city officials will sweep up the sand. They use three sweepers to collect the sand, and two more to suck it up, so it can be dumped.

"Sometimes we can screen it, and get the trash out of it, and reuse it in certain applications, but any sand or debris that is found in the street is considered hazardous material, or waste, and it is swept up and hauled to the landfill," Thompson said.

Thompson said it's important to sweep up the sand so it doesn't get into the storm water system, and into rivers and lakes.