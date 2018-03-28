Stepping into spring allergies: Tips to ease discomfort

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - You may be experiencing some more sniffles lately and spring allergies could be to blame.

A local expert told News 18, generally this time of the year is the start of allergy season for many, because of the snow melting away and the buds blossoming.

Being a Midwesterner can also cause increased allergies because of the changes of the seasons. HSHS Saint Joseph's Hospital Respiratory Specialist, LeAnn Balsiger said the drastic changes we experience in Wisconsin can be too much for our bodies to handle in a short period of time.

There are simple things you can do to ease your discomfort.

"People generally try to stay away from certain types of allergies. For example, when they're mowing lawns, some people like to wear masks. Stay away from campfires, things like that. Some people even choose to do the allergy shots that are provided at some clinics," Balsiger said.

Balsiger said it's important to stay on top of your symptoms. If you're experiencing sinus problems or heavy breathing, she recommends checking with your doctor to find out what you're allergic to.