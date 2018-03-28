Ladysmith man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old

Ladysmith (WQOW) - A Ladysmith man accused of sexually assaulting a child made his first court appearance Wednesday.



Tyler Carrion, 23, was charged Tuesday with raping a 13-year-old girl earlier this month. She told police he was helping her move furniture in her bedroom when he locked the door, held a handkerchief over her mouth, and sexually assaulted her.



She said he told her afterward that bad things could, and would, happen to her if she told anyone.



Investigators said Carrion initially denied her account, then admitted it, saying he thought she was 14, and that he knew what he had done was wrong and illegal.

He will be in court next Tuesday.

