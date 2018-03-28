Good Samaritan saves family during Eau Claire fire

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A duplex fire on Saturday left ten people homeless, but it could have been a lot worse if a good Samaritan didn't stop to help.

Skyler Klevgard lives in the Prairie Park Drive neighborhood, and spotted the fire early Saturday morning, while on his way to renew his EMT certification.



Klevgard said he looked to his left and saw smoke coming from the duplex, and sprung into action.



While calling 911, he pounded on the door hoping the family would wake up, but by the time they did, their escape route was much harder.

"I told him to go out through the garage because the flames were right next to the door at that time. So, we went in and he said they were in the basement. I ran downstairs, starting getting everyone out through the back and then the flames at that time and the smoke was basically blowing toward the back of the building. So, I told everyone to get up wind and get everyone together to make sure we had everybody out," Klevgard said.

By the time everyone was out of that side of the duplex, Klevgard said he made sure everyone on the other side got out safely too.



Klevgard had to get to class, so he gave firefighters his statement, then had to hit the road.



He didn't really get to talk to the people whose lives he helped save.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire, and guess it caused about $450,000 in damage.



Officials from Rooney Properties, the owner of the building, said the duplex will be rebuilt, but aren't sure whether the whole duplex will need to be taken down.