Gov. Walker signs 41 bills into law Wednesday

(WQOW) - Governor Walker signed 41 bills into law Wednesday, including one that will require those under 18 to get a prescription for over-the-counter cold and cough medicine.



It applies to medicine with dextromethorphan (DXM). If too much is consumed, doctors say it can result in an overdose. If a minor tries to purchase it without prescription, they could face a $50 fine. Similar laws are already in place in 14 states.

Governor Walker signed a bill making it harder for those who aren't allowed to have guns from getting one and increasing penalties for illegally buying. The new law addresses "straw purchases" - when someone legally buys a firearm with the intention of giving it to someone who is not allowed to own one. The penalty bumps from a misdemeanor to a felony, with those found guilty facing up to 12 years in prison.

Also signed into law, a bill that would allow people with life-threatening diseases to get access to experimental drugs more quickly. The "Right to Try" bill would allow certain patients to be prescribed drugs that are in the process of getting FDA approval. A similar law is being considered at the national level. The author of that bill is U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI).



A bill to toughen drunk driving laws is now signed into law. Under the new law, someone convicted of their 4th OWI would permanently lose their drivers license. However, those who lose their license could request a vocational license after a decade.

Meanwhile, a bill written by Terry Moulton has now been signed into law. It does away with a requirement for a water ski spotter as long as the boat has a wide-view mirror. However, some municipalities would be allowed to pass their own ordinances to require spotters.

Also signed Wednesday, a bill allowing minors to work in businesses owned by parents or guardians without a work permit. However, rules for things like how long they can work, or how much they could be paid are not changed in this bill.

