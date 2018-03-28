Understanding the rules of recycling in Eau Claire Co.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- Wednesday is garbage day for parts of Eau Claire. But before you bring your trash to the curb, how well do you know the rules of recycling?



Eau Claire County Recycling Coordinator Meghan Thomason told News 18 it's her goal to get the county's recycling rate up to 95 percent.



"People see the value of recycling," she said. Still, despite people's best intentions, that's not easy.



Thomason said each location that accepts recycling makes its own rules about what kind of materials it will accept. And because every hauler, or garbage service, delivers to a different location, those rules can vary.



"All of our haulers take things to different places, so even within the county each hauler can have their specific rules," Thomason said. "We're trying to create a more consistent message even across the five different haulers that we have."



Things like beer and soda boxes can be recycled, along with most cardboard and paper.



"If you can tear it, you can recycle it," Thomason said. "And this [Lean Cuisine box] tears pretty easily. This [Crest toothpaste box] is not recyclable. This one has that sort of plastic coating on it, so this one's just trash."



A couple of things that never belong in your recycling: diapers and plastic bags. Even most plastic garbage bags can't be recycled. That's why Thomason said it's best to put your recycling directly into the bin.



"Lose, not sorted. Just toss it in the bin and let it be," she said.



If some trash does accidentally get mixed in with your recycling, don't panic just yet.



"A lot of it's hand-sorted, so hopefully a lot of those things are caught," Thomason said. "But if it gets mixed in with the recycling, especially with paper, if it gets mixed in it can cause that whole batch to be tossed in the trash, or the landfill, rather than properly recycled."



If you are spring cleaning and stumble across any hazardous materials, like old paint or cleaning supplies, you can drop them off at WRR Environmental Services in Eau Claire on May 9th, when the county hosts a 'Clean Sweep' event.



Follow the links for more information about what can, and can not, be recycled in Eau Claire County.