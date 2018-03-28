Searching for a kidney through a billboard

Milwaukee (WQOW) - A Wisconsin woman is in a race against time to find a kidney donor, so she's gotten creative: she's placed ads on billboards, hoping someone steps up.

"There's six of them around Milwaukee for this week,” said Jessica Wickersheimer. Her eye-catching plea is on full display for drivers on I-94.

It was other people who inspired her to get the billboards. “I actually saw other people do it on the news and saw that it had a great outcome, they found their organ that they needed, Wickersheimer said. Now she hopes the same will happen for her.

“I have hardening in my arteries,” Wickersheimer said. “Makes it harder to do a transplant and with the donor list that I'm on it'll take 5-6 years.” She's been in and out of the hospital for 15 years for pancreas and kidney issues connected to her diabetes, a condition she's had since she was nine.

“Jason, my mom and dad, our boys Chase and Ian, they keep me going,” said Wickersheimer. But she's got hope a random driver could help keep her body going.

“[It would be amazing] to find an O-negative kidney … and get rid of just a sickness I feel, and just to be able to go back and do everything I can, used to.”

To find out if there's any way you can help Jessica, click here.