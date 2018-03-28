EC North baseball looking for another strong season

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Area baseball fields aren't quite ready for high school practices just yet, but teams are doing what they can to get ready for the upcoming season, including, getting out in the school parking lot to get some long throwing done.



Eau Claire North is doing that on Wednesday, along with trying to maximize their workouts in the gym and in the weight room. The Huskies are the two-time defending Division 1 sectional champions, and have made eight trips to the WIAA State Tournament since 2000. They've got some high hopes for 2018, despite losing some multi-year starters.



"The first thing that would come to mind is that we should be a pretty good hitting team at the top of the order," Johnson says, "I do like our athleticism defensively I think we are going to be athletes all over the field so we should be able to run pretty well and catch and throw the baseball pretty well. Once again pitching is going to be our big question mark."



The Huskies have to replace a talented senior class that graduated, a group that featured first-team all-state pitcher Tanner Halvorson, and second-team all-state shortstop Zac Stange, but a new group of seniors is ready to step in.



"I'm pretty confident in our new guys," says North senior left fielder Tucker Dillon, "I mean, it's pretty hard to replace guys like Stange and Tanner, they're one of a kind, but I have a lot of trust in our new guys, we have a lot of confidence this year."



"We're focusing in on our hustle," says senior outfielder/pitcher Jaelin Williams, a third-team all-state selection in the outfield last year, "because getting into the season, everyone's a little slow right now, we're basically getting back into our baseball bodies, I guess you could say. We're working on driving the ball, hitting with power."



"It starts with a couple of those seniors that got significant playing time last year," adds Johnson, "a couple of the seniors hit right in the thick of the batting order last year and were major contributors. We look to them to continue to grow as baseball players. We really like our fresh young batch of new guys, I think they're going to add a nice dynamic to our team."



North is in the honorable mention category in the Wisconsin Baseball Central Division 1 preseason rankings. The Huskies open their season Tuesday, when they travel to La Crosse Logan for a non-conference doubleheader.