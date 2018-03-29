Adopt-A-Pet: Matches - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Matches

Meet our Pet of the Day: Matches!

Matches is considered a senior cat, he's 11 years old. He's a Persian breed, so he's got nice long, fluffy fur. It's a pretty cream color too. Matches is already neutered, up to date on his shots, and he is also de-clawed. He's kind of a grumpy cat, so he'd likely do best being the only one getting attention. He's going to be on the more laid back side, so living with adults would be best for him.

If you're interested in Matches, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.

