3/29: A #BlueClaireFair

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Organizations in our area are working to raise awareness about Autism and the resources we have. Next Monday, they're hosting a special event just for that.

April is World Autism Month beginning with World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. This year for the first year the Autism Society of the Chippewa Valley (in partnership with Leadership Eau Claire) is holding the #BlueClaireFair and lighting up the bridge blue. Thru this event, the organizations want to raise awareness, visibility and then also promote their fundraiser, the Spectrum Shuffle on June.

The Autism Society of Chippewa Valley serves as a source of information on autism for parents, friends, family and loved ones in the Chippewa Valley and surrounding areas. And that's what this event is really about-connecting people to resources in our community and learning a little more about autism.

The first 100 families that attend Monday's #BlueClaireFair will receive a blue light bulb.