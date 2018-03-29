Sen. Tammy Baldwin talks family owned business, gun control in Stevens Point

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin stopped in Stevens Point Wednesday afternoon.

She toured Worzalla Publishing to highlight empowering workers and family owned businesses in Wisconsin. Afterward, she tackled several topics including the gun debate.

"Where I would start legislatively is with universal, comprehensive background checks, I'm a gun owner, I believe that gun owners and non gun owners Alike have reached near consensus on the issue gun purchases should be accompanied by a thorough background check," said Baldwin.

Baldwin went on to say she's proud of the students who have spoken out and marched for gun reform.