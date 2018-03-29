Gov. Walker orders special elections for vacant seats in legislature

Madison (WQOW) - Governor Scott Walker issued Executive Order 280 Thursday morning, calling for special elections in Senate District 1 and Assembly District 42.

Both seats have been empty since December.

On Wednesday Governor Walker asked the State Supreme Court to consider his request to delay calling the two special elections. This came just hours after an appeals court judge ruled that he had until noon Thursday to announce the special election. But Wednesday night, Governor Walker's attorneys informed the Supreme Court that "he will no longer seek relief at this time", and will call the special elections.

Circulation of nomination papers begins Thursday, March 29 and must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17.

The special election will be Tuesday, June 12. If a primary is necessary it will be Tuesday, May 15.