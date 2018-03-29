Dunn County Board candidates

Dunn County (WQOW) - There are four seats up for election on the Dunn County Board, but only two seats have candidates running.

The county clerk told News 18 there is not anyone running for Districts 16 and 28. Anyone who wins the write-in, and accepts the job, wins the seat.

In District 4, there are two candidates. Pamela Powers is a former reporter for the Leader Telegram. Ronald Score has run for a number of offices in the past. They are both running for the seat vacated by former county chair Steve Rasmussen.

In District 10, the incumbent Calvin Christianson is a retired Dunn County Hwy. Dept. worker. He was elected to the board in 2000. Running against him is Michael Rogers. He owns a plumbing business in Menomonie. He lost to Christianson in 2016.