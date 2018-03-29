Police investigation forces Menomonie High School to lockdown temporarily

Menomonie (WQOW) - A man is in jail after being uncooperative with police during a welfare check, which caused the Menomonie High School to be placed on lockdown.

On Thursday at about 9:19 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department was requested to assist Dunn Co. Human Services for a welfare check at 1802 5th St. W.

When officers arrived, Joseph Piper, 25, was uncooperative and had a warrant out of Minnesota for his arrest.

Officers were alerted that another person was inside the apartment with a handgun. The apartment building was contained with the assistance of UW-Stout Police and the Dunn Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Menomonie High School was placed in lockdown as a safety precaution.

Contact was eventually made with the person inside the apartment and no guns were found. Piper was transported to the Dunn Co. Jail and the school lockdown was lifted.