Altoona School Board candidates - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Altoona School Board candidates

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Connect
Richard Risler Richard Risler
Michael Hilger Michael Hilger

Altoona (WQOW) - There are two candidates seeking one open spot on the Altoona School Board. It is a three-year term.

Michael Hilger is a longtime member of the board. 

Richard Risler is running for politics for the first time. He has three kids in the district and said the district is at a critical crossroad.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.