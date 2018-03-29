Altoona School Board candidates

Altoona (WQOW) - There are two candidates seeking one open spot on the Altoona School Board. It is a three-year term.
Michael Hilger is a longtime member of the board.
Richard Risler is running for politics for the first time. He has three kids in the district and said the district is at a critical crossroad.
