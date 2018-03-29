Area Mayoral races

(WQOW) - There are mayoral races in three local communities - Barron, Ladysmith and Mondovi.

David Vruwink is not seeking reelection in Barron. Instead, there are two candidates running for the seat. Ron Fladten is currently a council member in the city and Rod Nordby owns a local construction company and is the school board president.

In Ladysmith, Marty Reynolds is not running for reelection. James West ran in the race two years ago and nearly won. Now, the Ladysmith city council liaison is trying again. Opposing him is Alan Christianson Jr., the city administrator and deputy clerk.

In Mondovi, Treig Pronchinske (I) has served two terms as mayor, and is looking for a third. He is also the 92nd District state representative. Opposing Pronchinske is Brady Weiss who is endorsed by the AFL-CIO.