Body found in Chippewa River identified

UPDATE:

Dunn County (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire Police said the body found in the Chippewa River Wednesday was Byron Raymond Reece.

On November 10, 2017, the UW-Eau Claire Police Department initiated a missing person investigation involving Reece, who was 33 years old. Although Reece was not affiliated with the campus community, it was believed he was present on university property prior to his disappearance.

There is no indication that foul play was involved in his death. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Dunn County (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said a boater found a body in the Chippewa River near Caryville Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the area of Hwy H and Hwy 85 and recovered the body from the river. They said it looked like it'd been in the water for some time.

The body's identification is still being confirmed, but authorities believe it's a missing person from the Eau Claire area.

An autopsy was done at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office in St. Paul Thursday morning. There were no obvious signs of injuries to the body that would lead investigators to believe there was any foul play.

