Man suffers minor injuries after crashing into a train

By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Jackson County (WQOW) - One person received minor injuries after driving his vehicle into a train Wednesday morning in Jackson County.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on Garage Road in the town of Alma. Officials said Damian Benedict, 27, of Merrillan, was traveling west on Garage Road when he hit a Union Pacific train crossing the road. The force of the impact threw his car into the ditch, where it rolled and came to a rest on its roof. 

Benedict refused to be taken to the hospital, and appeared to have only have minor cuts and scratches.

Speed and inattentive driving, along with fog, appeared to be contributing factors in this crash.

