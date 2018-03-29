Tax deadline approaching; here's what you need to know

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The deadline to file your taxes is fast approaching and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue wants to help you file on time, and file correctly.

News 18 sat down the DOR Secretary Richard Chandler and spoke with him about a number of tax-related topics ahead of the April 17 deadline.

First, he wants tax payers in the Badger State to be aware of the free services that are available to help. Chandler said there are about 200 sites across the state that offer free assistance called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites. There, volunteers from the DOR, IRS and other agencies provide free assistance to low-income individuals, people with disabilities, people in the military and elderly tax payers. Chandler said those sites are open to people who are in those categories and may not have access to a computer or are just a little intimidated by the process.

You can find a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site by dialing 211 or clicking here.

Tax fraud and identity theft are declining in Wisconsin, but tax payers should still be vigilant. It's a little too late to avoid tax fraud the easy way, which is to file your taxes early and get your refund before someone else has a chance to claim it. However, Chandler said, there are still ways tax payers can protect themselves. First and foremost, the best way to do that is by keeping your private information private. You can do that by only giving information to a trusted source. Tax payers should also know the IRS and the DOR will never call you to get your information. Chandler said if someone calls you claiming to be them and asks for personal information - it's probably a scam.

Chandler said the DOR is taking steps to guard against identity theft. One way they're doing that is by sending a short questionnaire to tax payers if they suspect a fraudulent tax return is filed. "It takes a little more time for the tax payer, but we find taxpayers really appreciate the fact that we're not getting into a situation where their refund is being given to someone else because then it takes a long time to straighten out," Chandler said.

"Once people try e-filing, they never go back to paper filing," Chandler said.

Eighty-five percent of Wisconsinites file their taxes electronically, and Chandler told News 18, it's really the way to go. "It's very secure, very fast. The programs do the math for you so you don't make math errors," Chandler said. "The programs identify credits or deductions you might be entitled to so you don't overlook anything."

A free e-filing application can be found here.

The DOR also has a mobile app, where tax payers can find help from commonly-asked questions. Chandler said videos have also been added to the DOR's website in recent years that help walk tax payers through the filing process.

