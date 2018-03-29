Lower tax burden good for state and tax payers, DOR says

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Wisconsin is now below the national average when it comes to state taxes and that's good for the state as well as your pocket book, according to the Department of Revenue.

Secretary Richard Chandler told News 18 Wisconsin used to be one of the top 10 states in the country for tax burden, which looks at all state and local taxes combined.

Chandler said the state has worked hard over the past seven years to lower that tax burden because it does a lot more than put a little extra money in your pocket.

"When people are making decisions about what state to start a career in, or when businesses are making decision about where to locate or where to expand, they take tax burden into account," Chandler said.

Chandler said there are two new ways the tax burden will be lowered in Wisconsin this year: the child tax rebate and the sales tax holiday. The child tax rebate gives parents a one-time $100 tax credit. The sales tax holiday waives sales tax on certain purchases the first weekend in August. Both plans passed the Assembly last week. Governor Scott Walker is expected to sign them into law soon.

Related: Tax deadline approaching; here's what you need to know