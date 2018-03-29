EC Memorial girls soccer relying on senior leadership, young core in 2018

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The local weather has made it tough on spring sports teams, but girls soccer has been an exception, and as a result, Eau Claire Memorial has been able to get outside for its practices this week.

The Old Abes finished as Division 1 Sectional runners-up last season, after a trip to state in 2016. Memorial brings back two of their biggest offensive threats in seniors Abigail Stow and Ali Bowe, but they also lose some of their defensive core to graduation, including goalkeeper Grace Frank and defender Sydney Gonyea, so the Abes will rely on youth and depth at those key positions.

"We have a good class coming in of freshmen, and then we have strong kids that were in our JV program last year," explains head coach Scott DeRusha, "Now they're moving up, and now they're just going to have to fill those roles. It's always interesting to see at the beginning of the year, but it looks like we'll have some depth this year, which is always going to help."

The Abes are the three-time defending Big Rivers Conference champions, and are currently ranked 6th in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association's pre-season state rankings, so DeRusha knows his team has to be ready for a tough season ahead.

"We realize we have a target on our back at all times, and it is what it is," says DeRusha, "You tell the kids it doesn't matter at this point, you can be ranked, you can be whatever, but until you put the work in, it doesn't matter."

"We always have the goal to get down to State," explains senior midfielder Ali Bowe, "We're going to be hard on ourselves, especially on these first couple weeks, and really try to improve. There's a lot of talent, and a lot of depth on our team. We have a lot of younger players that have shown up, and are doing well, and doing what they need to do, and we're going to have some success I think."

Eau Claire Memorial opens its season by playing four of their first five games at home. They will host Rice Lake on April 10th.