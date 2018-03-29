Walker makes another stop in EC, addresses special election decision

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Thursday Governor Walker reluctantly scheduled special elections to fill two legislative seats that have been subjects of a court battle.



He had resisted ordering those elections, saying they're a waste of money since the seats are up again in this fall's regular elections.



A group led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder sued, starting the legal battle.

A Madison judge last week ordered Walker to schedule the contests by Thursday, and an appeals court judge refused Walker's request to delay the order.



Governor Walker was in Eau Claire Thursday and News 18 asked him about losing that legal battle.

"We had a different interpretation, but they determined that's the way to go to move forward," Walker said. "It was largely pushed by out of state interest. Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder and his Washington-based group pushes, I believe largely for political reasons, they want to raise money off of this."

Wisconsin Senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald said the legislature will not proceed with a bill designed to change the law to eliminate the requirement for a special vote.

Holder, by the way, said he is considering running against President Trump in 2020.

