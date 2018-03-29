Vietnam Veterans honored for their service in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Veterans around Wisconsin were honored Thursday, including in Eau Claire, as part of national Vietnam War Veterans Day, but why on March 29th?

On March 29, 1973 our last troops left Vietnam. To honor those veterans who weren't welcomed home, Thursday was all about them.



Gary Wetzel, a Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient, said when he came back from Vietnam he was on a stretcher and there were lots of protesters.

"What people should do is they shouldn't associate the war with the warrior, and we as Vietnam vets put our time in for our country and for the American flag same as they did in Korea, World War II World War I and that's what it's all about" said Wetzel.

Wetzel said even though it's National Vietnam Veterans Day, it's important to honor all our veterans year-round.