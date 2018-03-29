Stanley prison program brings comfort across Wisconsin

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Bunnies, bear, turtles and elephants. You can find them all behind the walls of the Stanley Correctional Institution.



Made especially for you by inmates like Kyle and Cano, thanks to the S.C.O.P.E.S. program.



"[It] stands for 'Stanley Corrections Outreach Program Equals Success,'" said Cheryl Webster, the program supervisor at Stanley Corrections. "We are able to give back to the community from donated raw materials from the community and we give back to non-profit organizations. It's a sense of being able to give back to a community that they may have taken something from."



Since 2004, people in the program have created countless stuffed animals, blankets, hats and works of art. They've already sent out more than 100 teddy bears this year, and it's only March.



"It helps get your mind off of things, and it helps to know that you're giving back to the community as well," said Kyle, who asked we don't use his last name.



Each item is donated in hopes of spreading joy to veterans, nursing homes and hospitals, like Marshfield Clinic.



"Over the last four years we've received over a thousand items from the Stanley Correctional Facility. And they don't all stay in Chippewa, they get spread around to all of our facilities across the state. From Eau Claire, to Rhinelander, down to Wausau and beyond," Marcia Kyes told News 18.



Kyes, the Pediatric Care Coordinator for Marshfield Clinic in Chippewa Falls, said they use the stuffed animals to comfort anxious patients or to show them exactly what's going to happen during their procedure.



"Never have had a complaint where they come from, because they're not specifically marked Stanley prison, they say SCOPES," said Kyes. "But honestly, people are people and if these individuals at the Stanley Correctional facility are doing something to benefit someone else, I think that's a very worthy thing that they're doing."



And that gratitude isn't lost on the people in the S.C.O.P.E.S. program.



"To see the items get utilized and to get 'Thank Yous' back in the mail, as far as how much it's been appreciated, it's -- it's a very rewarding experience.," said Glen Thomas, the recreation leader at Stanley Correctional Institution.



"And that makes you feel good, you know. You know, you do good and even though they don't know who made it, you're feeling it because you're doing it, you know," said Cano, another inmate participant who asked we don't identify him by his last name.



The S.C.O.P.E.S. program runs solely on donations, meaning all of the fabric, equipment and supplies the inmates use come straight from the community. They told News 18 the hardest material to find is actually the fiber filling they use to stuff the animals.



If you're interested in donating to S.C.O.P.E.S. program, contact:

Glen Thomas, Recreation Leader

c/o SCOPES Program

Stanley Correctional Institution

100 Corrections Drive

Stanley, WI 54768