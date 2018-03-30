Langlade Co. maple syrup company makes infused syrups

Langlade Co. (WAOW) -- One Northwoods family is taking a spring tradition and turning it into a tasty product.

Tapped Maple Syrup opened up little over a year ago and is making their brand stand out with infused maple syrup flavors. Owner Jeremy Solin said he grew up tapping maple trees every spring and wanted to expand on the idea.

The flavors include cardamom, cinnamon, espresso, ginger, red pepper, and turmeric.

"We want people to understand maple syrup isn't just for pancakes," Solin said. "You can use it in cooking, cocktails, coffee, and ice cream."

With 800 spouts out in the woods, Solin said the process of infusing add time to the whole operations.

"The infusing part itself takes about 20 minutes, but to make a batch of five gallons it will take about a couple hours," he said.

The business had friends, families, and even college students come out help out and learn more about the business. Jeremy and the rest of the Solin family said they hope to add more flavors and more community ties as the business grows.

To contact the business you can visit the Tapped Maple Syrup Facebook page.