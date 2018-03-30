MUST SEE: Astronauts venture outside ISS for spacewalk

(WQOW) -- It was just another day on the job for a pair of astronauts on the International Space Station.
The two donned their space suits for a 6 1/2 hour spacewalk. The NASA crew installed new handrails with wireless communication equipment, replaced a broken camera, and upgraded hoses used in the ISS's cooling system. NASA streamed the spacewalk by the Expedition 55 Flight engineers live online.
