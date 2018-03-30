Adopt-A-Pet: Charlie

Meet our Pet of the Day: Charlie!

Charlie has a very noticeable trait, he only has three legs! He was hit by a car in Texas and just had his front leg amputated this month, but that doesn't stop him from being an outgoing pup, once he gets to know you. Charlie is a Beagle mix and he's just a year old, so he's got a long life to live. He's all up to date on his shots, so he's good to go there!

If you're interested in Charlie, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.