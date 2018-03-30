3/30: 49th Annual Barbershop Harmony Show

Dunn Co. (WQOW) -- An annual quartet performance is coming up, and Daybreak has the details ahead of the event.

The 49th Annual Barbershop Harmony Show is set for Saturday, April 14th at 7:30 p.m. During the event, the Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society will perform "Hillbilly Harmony" in the Martin Anderson High School Gymnasium at Colfax, WI.

"Hillbilly Harmony" features the Northern Lights Chorus, displaying the conventional Hillbilly lifestyle. The songs will be kinda corny and crazy but great entertainment.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $3 students (18 or under).

For more information, please call (715) 962-3038 or follow THIS LINK.