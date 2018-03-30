Suspect in Kentucky officer’s death killed in Tennessee

A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot

A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot

President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.

President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.

President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.

President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.

Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump

Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump

Porn star says she was warned to keep silent about Trump

Porn star says she was warned to keep silent about Trump

The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain

The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain

The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain

The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain

As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.

As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.

Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.

Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.

Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise

Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise

Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and accepted

Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and accepted

Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.

Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.

(Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing. A Maryland appeals court has upheld a ruling, Thursday, March 29, 2018, granting a new tri...

(Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing. A Maryland appeals court has upheld a ruling, Thursday, March 29, 2018, granting a new tri...

Adnan Syed, whose case was on 'Serial,' granted new trial

Adnan Syed, whose case was on 'Serial,' granted new trial

Bill Cosby's lawyers are honing their plan to portray the accuser at his sexual assault retrial as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.

Bill Cosby's lawyers are honing their plan to portray the accuser at his sexual assault retrial as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne.".

President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne.".

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. President Donald Trump called Barr after an estimated 18.4 million view...

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. President Donald Trump called Barr after an estimated 18.4 million view...

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

Californians to take their coffee with a cancer warning

Californians to take their coffee with a cancer warning

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Exxon Mobil aimed at stopping an investigation by New York and Massachusetts officials into whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of climate change.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Exxon Mobil aimed at stopping an investigation by New York and Massachusetts officials into whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of...

The brother of an unarmed black man killed by police is helping diffuse tension in California's capital city by asking protesters not to keep disrupting a downtown NBA arena.

The brother of an unarmed black man killed by police is helping diffuse tension in California's capital city by asking protesters not to keep disrupting a downtown NBA arena.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers,...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers,...

President Donald Trump's federal tax overhaul is a short-term boon for most states, but Oregon is set to miss out.

President Donald Trump's federal tax overhaul is a short-term boon for most states, but Oregon is set to miss out.

Judge Stephen Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, has died.

Judge Stephen Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, has died.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2010, file photo, Circuit Judge Stephen R. Reinhardt listens to arguments during a hearing in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. Judge Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U....

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2010, file photo, Circuit Judge Stephen R. Reinhardt listens to arguments during a hearing in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. Judge Reinhardt, a liberal stalwart on the U....

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky pass a bill to overhaul one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems.

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky pass a bill to overhaul one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems.

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). Retired teacher Lydia Coffey chants "Vote them out" as lawmakers in Kentucky debate a bill to make changes to the state's pension system on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Frankfort, Kentucky.

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). Retired teacher Lydia Coffey chants "Vote them out" as lawmakers in Kentucky debate a bill to make changes to the state's pension system on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Frankfort, Kentucky.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an off-duty police officer in a small Kentucky city was killed by law enforcement officials in Tennessee, authorities said Friday.

James K. Decoursey, 34, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, “had a brief encounter with law enforcement” officials in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he “was shot and died from his injuries,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Rob Austin said in a statement. Austin said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Kentucky State police said Decoursey shot and killed 38-year-old Hopkinsville officer Phillip Meacham Thursday afternoon, then fled on foot then before taking off in a pickup truck.

Meacham, who was married and had two school-age children, had been with the Hopkinsville department since May 2017 and before that worked for about 14 years with the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Austin said.

Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner told reporters Thursday night, “I just want to ask everybody for their thoughts and prayers for the family. Also for the men and women that are out there trying to find this criminal and bring him to justice.” He said mental health professionals and chaplains had been brought in to help Meacham’s co-workers.

He also said he spoke briefly to the slain officer’s widow telling her two things: “We will find him,” and “I’m sorry.”

Gov. Matt Bevin announced the officer’s death on Twitter.

In Frankfort, lawmakers in the House stood for a moment of silence after Rep. Walker Wood Thomas of Hopkinsville announced that an officer had been shot.

Hopkinsville is about 73 miles (117.48 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.