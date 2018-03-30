Local hospital celebrates National Doctor's Day by saying thank you

Doctors are those who take care of us during critical times in our lives and they deserve a day to be recognized.

That's why March 30th is National Doctor's Day. According to sources, the first time Doctor's Day was celebrated was in 1933.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital celebrated their doctors on Friday by treating them with a special lunch in order to say thank you for their services.

Traditionally, patients are encouraged to thank their doctor during the celebrated day either in person or with a card.

Patients are also encouraged to place red carnations on the grave of deceased doctors.