Eau Claire health professional lends helping hands in Tanzania

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to get medical services done outside of the states?

One Chippewa Valley health professional got hands on experience in a Tanzania hospital.

Adrianne Leonard is an Infection Prevention Specialist at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She recently spent nearly a month in Tanzania where she taught doctors and nurses about safety protocols they should follow while treating patients.

Some of the illnesses Leonard said she saw daily included malaria and tuberculosis.

"I'm totally glad that I live in the USA and that we have systems in place and we're safe at our hospitals," Leonard said. "I saw many things that make me think you wouldn't ever want to get sick there. Their laundry facility is done in a cast iron tub, it's filthy when it goes into the rinse, and it's filthy when it goes into their one household washing machine."

The organization that allowed Leonard to go on the trip focuses on teaching doctors in other countries about safety tips in a hospital setting. Leonard said since medical professionals from Wisconsin and Minnesota have started visiting countries like Tanzania in 2006, the facilities have become more clean.

Leonard did say what shocked her the most while she was there, was seeing medical staff wash used needles in dirty water and then re-use them in another patient.

Besides teaching them how to properly dispose of needles, she also taught physicians about the importance of hand sanitizers and wearing face masks.