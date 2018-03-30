DA: Man gunned down Wisconsin Rapids baker, walked away with toddler

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) – The 59-year-old gunman accused of killing a Wisconsin Rapids baker left the scene carrying the victim's 11-month old son, according to a criminal complaint.

Another boy at the scene, age 7, reported that “his dad was shot behind the counter,” and identified the man who did it, the document said.

Wood County prosecutors charged Gary Bohman on Thursday with first-degree intentional homicide in the March 24 death of 39-year-old Christopher Race. Bohman is jailed on $1 million bond and is to return to court Monday.

The two-page complaint provides the first detailed glimpse of what happened the day of the shooting at Higher Grounds Bakery & Coffee.

According to the document, Bohman told police he called 911 after the shooting from a nearby Applebee's restaurant, reporting he went to the bakery to get coffee and "found the victim lying on the floor."

Police say surveillance video at the bakery shows Bohman sitting at a table before he stood up, asked for a pastry and shot Race once in the abdomen. "The defendant then could be seen picking up the 11-month-old child and he carried him around the store for some time and then left the store with the child," the complaint said.

Employees at Applebee's said Bohman was carrying the infant when he came in "stating that someone had been hurt and to dial 911," the complaint said.

Bohman was searched and police found a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and a 9mm Blazer bullet - similar to an empty shell found near where Race was shot, the complaint said.

Police responded to the bakery following an "open line" 911 call. The older boy told officers he tried to call 911 from the bakery and "he's not sure if the call went through," the complaint said.

The complaint provides no evidence of a possible motive for the shooting.

Bohman was once married to Race's wife. Bohman filed for divorce in September 2012, calling the marriage "irretrievably broken," online Wood County court records say. The divorce was finalized about a year later. Race married Jacalyn Bohman in February 2015.