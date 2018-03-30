'The Last Supper' sculpture unveiled at Eau Claire church

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A sculptor with ties to the Vatican now has a piece proudly displayed at an Eau Claire church.



A sculpture called 'The Last Supper' was unveiled Thursday night at St. James the Greater Catholic Church.



The statue was sculpted by Canadian artist Timothy P. Schmalz, a well-known artist who has pieces featured in the Vatican.



It features Jesus at the center of the table, surrounded by 12 empty seats. It's meant to be a participation piece so all can come and enjoy.

"I think it's a treasure for the local community, I hope people use it a lot. It's just an invitation. The two pathways I hope people come and get a sense to sit at the table, and in the midst of a world with lots of challenges, personal and social, this can be a sanctuary of peace for people to pray and be close to God," said Father Tom Krieg, the priest at St. James.

Krieg said an Eau Claire family who wanted to provide some lasting inspiration to the community donated the money for the artwork.

You can see the sculpture for yourself. The church is on 11th Street on Eau Claire's west side.

