Snow could impact your weekend travel

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Travel could become difficult, possibly dangerous late Friday night and Saturday in some areas of Wisconsin and across the upper Midwest due to snow, rain and freezing rain as well as strong winds.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say an intensifying storm system in northwest Canada, will dive southeast Friday night and into the Great Lakes area by Saturday morning, bringing rain, freezing rain and heavy snow to parts of Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Polk, Barron, Rusk, Chippewa and Taylor counties, from March 31 at 1:00 AM until March 31, 10:00 AM. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire and Clark counties from March 31, 1:00 AM until March 31, 10:00 AM.

Timing: Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for spotty flurries or sprinkles during the afternoon and early evening with highs in the low 40s. Widespread precipitation will hold off until after midnight Friday night. At this time we are expecting rain to change over to snow in Eau Claire and surrounding communities within the advisory, but all snow in the counties under the warning. The snow, possibly mixing with rain at times, will linger through Saturday morning and with the winds gusting up to 35 mph at times. Blowing snow could make travel difficult.

Totals: Snow totals of 2 to 5 inches are possible between Highways 10 and 64, which includes Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and Menomonie. North of Highway 64, 4 to 6 inches are possible, and more than 8 inches could fall northeast of Highway 8. A slight wobble in the storm track could change precipitation types, which in turn will impact snow amounts.

Travel impacts: This will be a wet, heavy snow which will melt quickly on the Interstate, but there could be times when the snow is falling very heavy and the winds are blowing it around, that even the main roads will become snow covered and slippery. If you have to travel north of Highway 64, expect very difficult travel conditions with all roads snow covered and slippery. Blowing snow will also reduce visibility during the overnight hours of Friday and into Saturday morning. Please plan accordingly.

The Stormtracker 18 Weather team will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.